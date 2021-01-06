WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Before the siege by Trump supporters that led to a woman's death amid rioting inside the U.S. Capitol, some Arklatex Republicans put their stamp on the joint session to certify the electoral college results.
While some from our four-state region broke from President Trump, others joined last ditch efforts to overturn the election won by Joe Biden.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz stood to applause by fellow Republicans as he signed on to an Arizona congressman's objection to his state's electoral votes being counted. That prompted both chambers to separate and debate.
Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson summed up his legal argument by saying, "I urge my colleagues today to look at the facts, to follow the law, and follow our Congressional oath. We're supposed to support and defend the Constitution."
But political analyst Scott Hughes says the GOP's tactics to support Trump are more about their own futures.
"This is 100 percent politics," Hughes said. "This is, 'I've got to worry about myself and my next election. I've got to worry about the President being a political power once he's out of office.' And more importantly, 'I've got to worry about what may be a movement in my Republican party.'"
Here's how your delegation intended to vote.
Louisiana:
Rep. Johnson and Sen. John Kennedy had said they were going to challenge election results; Sen. Bill Cassidy was not.
Texas:
Congressman Louie Gohmert and Pat Fallon opposed the results; Ted Cruz led a group of senators opposing the results and calling for a 10-day emergency audit. Sen. John Cornyn was not going to oppose the results.
Arkansas:
Rep. Bruce Westerman did not state a position ahead of the session. Both Senators John Boozman and Tom cotton said they would not oppose the results.
Oklahoma:
Rep. Markwayne Mullin was opposed; Sen. Lankford joined Cruz's effort to challenge the results; But Sen. Inhofe was not going to oppose the results.
Hughes says Republicans wanting to challenge the results mostly want to stay on Trump's good side.
"They're concerned that when their election comes around next time and they run for office, President Trump will support an opponent against them. And so they're trying to reach out to what is really a minority part of the Republican Party. But that's where we are in politics today," Hughes said.
Republicans who weren't going to challenge the results generally say it's not in Congress' power to do so, even though they have questions about voting rules that were changed in some of the contested states.