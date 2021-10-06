SHREVEPORT, La -- Someone sure wants Mayor Adrian Perkins' attention on a bad road in an industrial section of this city.
Signs were posted in three places on West 61st Street off Linwood Avenue. They read, "Mayor Perkins, Potholes" with an arrow pointing down to severe problem spots in the road.
The road buckles so badly in some areas, it abruptly rises or dips, depending on which direction you're going.
Some drivers almost come to a stop as they near the bumps. Others who know the road dodge the craters as best they can.
"It's terrible. I'm surprised a truck hasn't fallen through, or cars. They drive through our parking lot all the time trying to avoid the holes," said Steve Thomas of York Solar Supply, Inc.
No one we talked to confessed to putting up the signs. But Thomas told KTBS 3 News that someone removed them after our camera left.
"They need to redo all these roads around here to make them safe and promote business," Thomas said.
"I would hope with appropriate funds they could fix this issue before someone is seriously hurt," said office worker Yulonza Olivier.
She says she's seeing a chiropractor after she recently hit the worst part of the street by the traffic signal at Linwood, which is now blocked off by orange cones.
"It stopped me dead in my tracks and caused my bumper to be unattached on both sides," Olivier said, pointing to the loose part on her Honda Accord.
Her car isn't the only one that's been damaged.
"We actually had someone come by here recently that tore the bottom of her car up trying to cross over one of the potholes," said Gabrielle Stevenson, who works at Durden Property Group.
"If you're not familiar with this area, and the cones are not there to forewarn you about it, you're going to cross over there and you're going to tear up something," Stevenson warned.
Durden says the road has taken a sharp turn for the worse the last few months.
Mayor Perkins spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, gave a written statement, saying, "The area along Linwood and West 61st is being investigated and after an assessment a determination will be made on what further action will need to be taken."
Meantime, just a couple blocks south, there's a similar situation on West 63rd between Linwood and St. Vincent Avenue that some businesses have complained about for three years.
Sennet says there's an upcoming capital improvement project to repair that section of road.
She provided this link to check the status of that and other road projects.