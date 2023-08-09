SHREVEPORT, La. -- If you are looking for a career, mark your calendar for an upcoming event.
A career fair aimed at recruiting potential candidates for public service will be taking place next month.
"We're going to have the Shreveport Police Department, the Shreveport Fire Department, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport city marshal's office," said Shreveport police Cpl. Chris Bordelon. "[They] are all going to be there, and we're going to have officers and firemen there so you can talk them and also fill out your applications if you'd like to apply and even sign up for the civil services to take it."
The event is called the Heroes Career Fair. It is sponsored by the North Shreveport Business Association and will be held Sept. 16 at Louisiana Technical College on North Market. The police department is short 150 officers.
"So we're looking to hire as many qualified applicants as we can as we move into 2024," said Bordelon. "And we'd like to start our next academy class and we're aiming to have the biggest class we've had in the past five to 10 years here. So we're looking to use this career fair to really jumpstart our next recruiting class."
At this career fair, you won't just be walking around and shaking hands.
"So we're planning to have a dunking booth and if you show up you might just have the opportunity to dunk some of our local celebrities including Chief Wayne Smith," said Bordelon.
It is a family-friendly event with activities for the kids.