HAMBURG, La- A Hessmer man was charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal crash on Friday afternoon according to Louisiana State Police.
Police say they responded to the crash on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on LA Highway 1 near Hamburg.
The crash killed 63-year-old Arlene Juneau of Baton Rouge. 42-year-old Kenneth Normand was driving south on Highway 1 when he crossed into the other lane, hitting Juneau head on.
Juneau was wearing a seat belt, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Normand was moderately injured and hospitalized.
Police suspect Normand was impaired and charged him with vehicular homicide.
Toxicology samples were taken for analysis. This crash remains under investigation by LSP.