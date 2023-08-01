SHREVEPORT, La. - This heat is proving deadly in Caddo Parish.
“What we would get in previous years is probably one or two, maximum of three cases. This year I think we've got four that are confirmed, and we've got probably two or three others that are suspected but not confirmed,” said Caddo Parish Coroner Todd Thoma.
Those are alarming numbers as triple digit temperatures blast the ArkLaTex. Officials said at least two of the deaths were during the power outage in June. Others were from elderly people exerting themselves in the heat.
“We’ve had a few this year that have been found on the side of the road or on the gravel, who had obviously been out walking in the temperature,” said Thoma.
The two cases that are suspected are under investigation. They said if the person is found soon after death they have a method to tell if it was because of the heat.
“We can put a temperature probe in the liver and get a liver temperature. And if the room is 85 degrees and their liver temperature is 110, it's pretty clear what happened,” said Thoma.
But, if the person’s body isn’t found for a couple of days the liver temperature will regulate to the room temperature, making it harder to determine the cause of death.
“And in those situations, if they have a lot of medical problems, it will probably go down as a medical cause rather than a heat related cause,” said Thoma.
The coroner said two groups are especially at risk.
“Part of the reason for that is young children cannot regulate their temperature very well. Older people have an inability to regulate their temperature or they're on a lot of different medications that may interfere with their ability to regulate their body temperature,” said Thoma.
Officials said if you experience the signs of heat exhaustion which are headache, dizziness, and profuse sweating - get inside and cool down. If you experience heat stroke symptoms including confusion, clammy skin, and no sweat - call 911.