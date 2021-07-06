BATON ROUGE, La. - Students at LSU are voicing their excitement about a new leader on campus after recently overcoming countless obstacles campus-wide.
The university continues to address those issues from title nine reformation to reducing racism on campus, but this is just the beginning of quite a lot of work left for officials to tackle.
William Tate was recently hired to head the LSU system after an extensive interview process. The LSU Presidential Search Committee narrowed down the list of candidates vying for the system president and chancellor position from its initial 23 applicants in April.
The search for the right fit came in the middle of a sexual misconduct scandal, which was seen as dampening interest in the job.
The weeks-long interview process led the school to Tate, making him the first Black president of the university since the school opened its doors in the 1800s.
This decision also makes LSU the first school in the SEC to hire a person of color to take on this major role.
A monumental day for the school and students alike, Secretary of LSU's Black Student Union, Xavier Kent, says this is a hire that was long overdue.
Due to the climate of the university's current situation with several scandals, Kent says this major move for the school makes him wonder about the administration's intentions for choosing Tate, despite his impressive resume.
Kent says he respects Tate for taking on this role during difficult times with the school's damaged reputation.
Despite being wary of the administration's goal when choosing Tate for the job, Kent says this is an exciting and historical day to be proud of, calling it a new era.
Kent is confident Tate is willing to start from the ground up when picking up the pieces to rebuild the trust and establish open communication with students, staff, and faculty.
Tate addressed the media Tuesday to kickstart his first day on the job, making it official with his very own Tiger Card.
When WBRZ asked Tate how he planned to build a relationship with students and rebuild their trust, he said he's hopeful to meet with student leaders as much as he possibly can.
Tate says he hopes to provide access to leaders of groups and organizations on campus to communicate with him directly on behalf of all of the students involved as time is limited, but hopes they will feel comfortable coming to him.
And when it comes to returning to campus in the fall, Tate encourages students to come fully vaccinated and ready to realize their dreams.
"Come and really realize your dreams here at LSU because this is a place where you can realize your dreams. The resources are here, the faculty is wonderful, it's a beautiful campus. All you have to do is get here and just actualize your dreams."
With a smile, Tate added a bit more advice. He encourages students to read a book over the summer as they can expect to read several when they get back in the classroom in the fall.