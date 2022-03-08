BOSSIER CITY, La. - Gas prices continue to skyrocket across the nation and the ArkLaTex. Those prices are having a big impact on local businesses.
Prices had already risen dramatically before the Russian invasion of Ukraine and now it’s getting even worse for consumers and businesses.
For example if you’re a florist, you deliver flowers. That means you have to keep your delivery vehicles full of gas.
Lisa’s Flowers in Bossier City is working hard to maintain their business and reasonable prices, but $4 a gallon and rising is becoming quite a challenge.
"The biggest change we've had to make is increase our delivery charges because of the increase to cost to us. We tried to maintain the same prices for as long as we could. I hated to do it, but the reality is that our costs have gone up considerably," said Howard Haynie, co-owner of Lisa's Flowers and Gifts in Bossier City.
"We pretty much took a 10-mile radius and anything outside of that we added $2, so it went from $10 to $12 for a delivery charge. And it's not just our cost for gas on the delivery, it's the cost of our products, our vendors delivery has gone up, either to them or to us. That increased cost is hitting both sides of the business," Haynie said
Will prices continue to surge?
Much will depend on the Ukraine situation and the Biden administration's willingness to unleash domestic production here in the U.S.
So far, the president has done the exact opposite, making it more difficult for oil companies to produce in America.