SHREVEPORT, La. -- A high-ranking Shreveport police officer has been fired for violation of departmental rules and regulations.
Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell was fired Friday by Police Chief Wayne Smith following an administrative investigation. Mitchell had been with the department since February 2009.
KTBS reported last Friday that Mitchell and a female investigator, Peggy Elzie, were placed on leave. Sources told KTBS the two were caught engaging in a sex act inside a SPD office.
Both went before the civil service board Wednesday. Mitchell told the board a witness had recanted her statement.
Also on Friday, Smith fired Officer Treveion Brooks, 25, who is under federal indictment for allegedly assaulting two men during a traffic stop. Brooks had been with the department since August 2017.
Earlier this week, Smith fired William Isenhour, 25, and D'Andre Jackson, 25, are accused with Brooks of violating the civil rights of the two men they arrested in January 2020 by using unjustified force.
The three pleaded not guilty during arraignment last week in federal court. They are free on bonds of $25,000 each and will be back in court on Jan. 14 for a status conference.