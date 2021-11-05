SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport's substitute police chief is doing some major housecleaning of personnel -- including one high-ranking officer
Sources inside the Shreveport Police Department say Chief Administrative Assistant Marcus Mitchell has been placed on administrative leave and faces possible firing, as does a female investigator, Peggy Elzie.
Sources say they were caught engaging in a sex act inside a SPD office.
Their discipline follows an internal investigation.
Mitchell has been with SPD for about a dozen years. He was an applicant for police chief in 2019.
Sources also say Chief Smith has fired three officers who were recently indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly assaulting two men during a traffic stop.
Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour and D'Andre Jackson are accused of violating the civil rights of the two men they arrested in January 2020 by using unjustified force.
The three pleaded not guilty during arraignment Thursday. They are free on bonds of $25,000 each and will be back in court on Jan. 14 for a status conference.