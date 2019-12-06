BOSSIER CITY, La. – A high school bass fishing tournament that also benefits area children at the holidays kicks off Friday with a dinner but moves to the lake on Saturday for the actual event.
The North Louisiana High School Fishing League is holding the tournament at Cypress Black Bayou Lake with first cast at 6:34 a.m. Saturday. Weigh-in is at 3 p.m. at Bayou Outdoor Supercenter.
Teams from 20 area high schools are scheduled to participate.
The teams will gather at 6 p.m. tonight at Bayou Outdoor Supercenter for a pre-tournament meeting, registration and fish fry dinner.
Entry fee for the student anglers is the donation of one children’s bicycle per team. Boat captains who want to fish must for provide a $20 unwrapped toy.
The donated bikes and toys will be handled by R360 Environmental Solutions and Operation Santa Claus for distribution to area needy families.
Sponsors of the event are Bayou Outdoor Superstore, Lew’s and R360 Environmental Solutions.
The North Louisiana High School Fishing League averaged 143 teams from 16 schools in five tournaments in early 2019. It’s the fastest growing fishing trail in Louisiana.
“We have created the foundation for young anglers to be successful in the sport of bass fishing by hosting competitive bass fishing tournaments for high school and middle school students. With the help of sponsors, parents, and our coaches and captains, we are the premiere high school fishing league in the state of Louisiana and region,” according to a league news release.
As a not-for-profit organization, all money raised is given back for each event. All workers are on a volunteer basis. None of the staff is paid.
*2019 Participating Schools
- Benton – Bossier
- Byrd – Shreveport
- Calvary – Shreveport
- Captain Shreve – Shreveport
- Central – Grand Cane
- Haughton – Haughton
- Lakeview - Campti
- Loyola – Shreveport
- North Desoto – Stonewall
- North Sabine Parish
- Northwood – Shreveport
- Parkway – Bossier
- Sacred Heart – Ville Platte
- Natchitoches Central – Central
- Airline – Bossier City
- Stanley – DeSoto Parish
2020 SCHEDULE – Lake and Weigh-In Location
January 18 – Cross Lake (weigh-in TBD)
February 29 – Toledo Bend at Cypress Bend
March 21 – Caddo Lake at Northwood High School
April 11 – Lake Bistineau
April 25 – Toledo Bend @ Circle Drive/Oak Ridge
May 9 – Championship, Caddo Lake (Mooringsport)