SHREVEPORT, La.-- The Shreveport Police Department dispatched over 20 units to a traffic stop around 5:30 P.M., that resulted in a high speed chase ending in one fatality.
The routine traffic stop started at Hearne Avenue and I-20 East, and resulted in a high speed chase ending directly under I-49 at the Hollywood and Pierremont Exit.
The Driver crashed into a concrete column and was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. The Passenger died on the scene.
The story is still developing at this time.