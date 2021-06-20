MINDEN, La. - What started as a routine traffic stop on Saturday, turned into a fast and furious police chase with speeds up to 100 mph and a woman jumping into the lake. That's just part of the story from Minden police.
According to information released from the department, it began when officers tried to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation. The man and his female passenger refused to pull over, leading officers on a high speed chase.
The pursuit eventually lead to Methodist Camp Road, where the woman got out of the vehicle and jumped into Caney Lake. The man ran into woods, where he was quickly captured by Webster Parish deputies.
The man was arrested and charged with aggravated flight, obstructed tail lights, switched tags, suspended driver's license, no registration, no insurance, and no inspection sticker. He was booked in Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. The woman was charged with resisting by flight.