A high speed police chase through Houston came to a dramatic end on Friday.
A citizen helped tackle one suspect as the two bank robbery suspects bailed out of the car and tried to take off on foot.
A second suspect was arrested by police nearby.
The chase originated in the Bellaire area and went through portions of downtown Houston, hitting speeds of about 100 miles per hour on several Houston freeways.
Police say two armed suspects robbed the Amegy Bank in the 5500 block of Bissonnet.
Bellaire police initially responded, but Houston police got involved in the pursuit.
A Wells Fargo bag could be seen during the police investigation of the suspect vehicle after the pursuit ended.