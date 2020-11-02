SHREVEPORT, La. -- Democrats looking for a net gain of four seats to take control of the U.S. Senate are buoyed by big early voting numbers in Louisiana. They believe Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will extend the race.
"We're absolutely confident that our endorsed candidate, Mayor Adrian Perkins, our mayor, will be in a runoff with Bill Cassidy. And so we're confident that this race will continue through December. For our country, that means a lot," said R.J. Johnson, Caddo Parish Democratic Party Chairman.
Statewide, as of Monday morning, nearly a million people in Louisiana had cast early or absentee votes. The trend was more Democrat, and more female.
Among Democrats, 431,725 voted early, compared to 365,192 Republicans. Other party voters accounted for more than 180,768, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's office.
Of the total, 564,498 women voted early. There were about 412,765 men.
But Caddo Parish Republican Party Chairman Louis Avellone gives Cassidy a "60 percent chance" of winning outright on election day.
"If he does get into a runoff, I feel like the Cassidy campaign is certainly going to make sure that the rest of Louisiana understands that the people who know Mayor Perkins the best would like to see him go just about anywhere outside of Shreveport, but certainly not the U.S. Senate," Avellone said.
Cassidy needs to get at least 50 percent plus one of the vote on Tuesday. If he falls short, he'll likely face Perkins in a runoff on December 5.
An ALG Research poll in early August gave Cassidy 52 percent support. But that was before Perkins rolled out his statewide advertising campaign.
It's a crowded race. While only a few candidates are actually campaigning, Cassidy has a total of 14 challengers. They include one Republican, who is a political newcomer.
Four other Democrats join Perkins on the ballot. The other eight challengers are Libertarian or independent.
The respective party leaders say the divisive presidential election between President Trump and Joe Biden is driving what's expected to be a huge voter turnout.
"This is perhaps the starkest difference between two presidential candidates that I've ever seen, certainly in my lifetime," Avellone said. "It's the difference between our American way of life, the Declaration of Independence -- those principles that our country was founded upon -- and a very radical transformation."
Johnson countered, "With Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being elected tomorrow, America will really understand and know that the soul of the nation is at stake here, as Joe has said many times."
Caddo and Bossier parishes had nearly the same amount of early and absentee votes, even though Caddo has almost double the population.
Many more Democrats voted in Caddo. Out of the 29,695 early votes, 16,941 were Democrats. For Republicans, it was 8,462. There were 4,292 listed as other.
It's a different story in Bossier. Of the 28,100 votes, nearly 14,825 were Republican. For Democrats, it was 7,865. There were about 5,410 listed as other.