BENTON, La. -- A severe storm front moving across the area Monday dumped heavy rains causing flood waters to rise over roads and, in one case, the washout of a section of roadway in northern Bossier Parish.
Water rose to cross sections of Carterville Road and Smith Road north of Plain Dealing, and one portion of state Highway 157 east of Plain Dealing. Although waters across the roads was not deep, parish officials warned motorists to drive with extreme caution and not take chances.
"We always hear to slogan to turn around, not drown when water is crossing the roads, and that's what everyone should keep in mind," Bossier Parish Administrator Butch Ford said. "It's easier to take another route and get to your destination safely, even if it means a longer drive."
Parish Police Jury highway department crews have also been forced to dig out an area of Chalybeate Springs Road, where rushing waters apparently washed out a section of culvert. Crews are placing material into the cutout as a temporary maintenance solution until drier conditions allow for replacement of the culvert.
Repairs are being made approximately a mile and a half east of the Chalybeate and Highway 3 intersection. While crews are working, Chalybeate Springs Road is open to traffic. Motorists are asked to be cautious while driving through the area and to watch for workers and equipment.
Highway department workers have also been dispatched to several areas of the parish to remove trees and debris from roads, the result of high winds that accompanied the storm front. Highway department staff continues to inspect the parish to check for damage and flooding.