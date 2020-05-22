ROBELINE, La. -- Two Natchitoches Parish highways are closed to traffic because of persistent high water from flooding rains that hit the area Wednesday afternoon.
State Highway 485 is closed about 2 miles north of state Highway 6 between Mallard Hill Road and Brandon Cotton Road in the Spanish Lake community. Portions of the highway were washed away during the downpour.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area. No detours are available.
Also, state Highway 478 south of the Highway 120 intersection is also closed because of high water. There is no detour for this closure.