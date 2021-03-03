...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until further notice.
* At 8:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 21.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 14 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum bayou stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 AM CST Wednesday was 21.1 feet.
* Forecast...The lower Bayou Dorcheat is expected to rise to a crest
of 22.5 feet Thursday evening.
* Impact...Expect considerable flooding of several hundred acres
downstream to where Bayou Dorcheat widens into Lake Bistineau west
of Sibley. All boat ramps flooded, public and private flooded.
Secure boats and docks for high water for several days. For
reference, the great flood of March of 2016 reached 26 feet at
Dixie Inn, Louisiana.
&&