road closed
Rising water from this week's heavy rainfall that followed several inches of snow and ice melt has prompted the closure of several area roadways. 
 
Law enforcement agencies and the state highway department remind motorists not to go around barricades. Alternate routes should be pursued until the water goes down. 
 
CADDO-DESOTO
 
Keithville Kingston Road at the Caddo-DeSoto line is closed. 
 
WEBSTER
 
State Highway 164 is closed between U.S. Highway 371 and Horseshoe Loop
 
State Highway 160 east of Cotton Valley is closed at the Dorcheat Bridge. 
 
 

 

 
