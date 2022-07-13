SHREVEPORT, La. - The temperatures are rising and so are energy bills across the ArkLaTex.
Some of the reasons are obvious; others might be a surprise to some of us.
When we have these hot days, we expect are bills to go up because we're using our air conditioning more than usual. But this year it's been even worse with triple digit temperatures across the area regularly.
You can't stay out in the heat for long when it's like this, which has many of us retreating inside and turning the thermostat down.
KTBS reached out to the folks at SWEPCO to get their take on why the bills are so high right now.
"The primary reason that we're seeing the high bills that we are all comes down to natural gas. Because natural gas accounts for about 40% of our generation mix, as far as fuel needed to power the power plant. On top of that if you want to compare this year to last year, natural gas prices are 2 to 3 times higher this year, compared to last year," said Patrick Dennis of SWEPCO Corporate Communications.
he also pointed out one of the more logical reasons we are seeing higher bills.
"A reason why electric bills are higher is people are using more electricity to keep their houses cool. So, if you look back at last year as far as weather is concerned, we got hotter faster when you compare things to last year. Last year we didn't see a single day with a temperature over a hundred degrees. This year, we've already had multiple days," said Dennis.
If you would like to find out how to spread your SWEPCO payments over a period of time or get tips on monitoring your energy usage, visit SWEPCO.com.