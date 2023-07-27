SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport is currently experiencing its highest level of youth crime since 1992.
At a panel discussion on preventing juvenile and young adult crime, Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Police Chief Wayne Smith, Caddo Sherriff Steve Prator, and Assistant Parish Administrator Clay Walker inform the community about the problems affecting Shreveport's younger population.
In 2021, Caddo Parish had over 37,000 students with over 300 of them sent to juvenile detention.
The situation worsened during the 18-month period when students were out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shreveport Police reported an increase in children between the ages of 10 and 17 joining gangs.
Extreme poverty and the absence of parental structure were identified as factors leading young people to commit violent crimes like car theft and armed robbery.
Some of these teens turn to Instagram to broadcast their crimes, while others seek notoriety by posing with weapons. Many think they must arm themselves for protection against people in their age group.
By investing in education, mentoring programs, and community support, the desire to join gangs and engage in criminal activities can be reduced. The Volunteers of America, The Harbor, and Caddo Parish Schools are offering programs to uplift young people and help prevent a life of crime.
Chief Smith of the Shreveport Police Department says that the age range of violent criminals has reached unprecedented lows. The police have had to send over 1,000 juveniles to Caddo Corrections in 2023 due to violent crimes.