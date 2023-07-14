SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who died from an apparent heat stroke in the southern part of the Highland neighborhood Thursday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.
Ted Boykin, 34, was found in an unairconditioned camper in the 400 block of Rutherford Street at 3:35 p.m.
Boykin was dead at the scene. He had last been seen alive by a neighbor the previous evening.
No autopsy was ordered. The results of toxicology tests are pending.
This is the third heat-related death reported in Louisiana this year.