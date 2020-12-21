SHREVEPORT, La. - Residents in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood are concerned when it comes to being able to drive safely in their neighborhood. One resident recalled the noise that she often hears coming from a nearby intersection.
"All the time you’re hearing the squealing of the brakes and hear the crushing of the cars and because you can't see around the vehicles there,” said Highland resident Kimberly McCall.
Dangerous intersections and wrecks are an issue Highland neighborhood residents are concerned about. Some streets lined with cars create narrow driving paths, while some intersections also lined with cars make it hard to cross safely. Residents are looking for a resolution to this issue.
"Living here for almost four years, you notice it a lot in your daily traffic life,” said Highland resident, Noël Johnson. “Especially these corners right here. A lot of people get into accidents at those particular intersections.”
The intersection of Robinson Place and Creswell Avenue is considered dangerous. Any car turning on that intersection might have trouble seeing and being able to safely turn.
“The parking becomes dangerous and we might be trying to get some no parking zone areas where you have a lot of people parking on a street and it blocks you from being able to see in order to cross at a stop sign,” said Councilwoman Levette Fuller.
Another concern was narrow streets making it difficult for residents getting through. That is also a problem for the police and fire departments. Fire Chief Skip Pinkston said that's a concern for emergency vehicles anywhere.
"Any time there are street closures, utility work, or citizens parking cars on the street, there is a possibility of impeding or slowing the response of emergency vehicles," said Pinkston.
What can residents do to see changes in their area? Fuller said shoot her an e-mail, as it is easier to contact her that way.
“That way I can loop in the departments that are going to be a part of whatever decision needs to get made. So, we can come to a solution faster,” said Fuller.
She mentioned some cases may require a petition. In the end, residents are hoping for safer roads.
“Just a better situation for it in general would be really helpful,” said Johnson.
Who to contact for your concerns:
To reach out to your city council person: Email Councilwoman LeVette Fuller at LeVette.Fuller@shreveportla.gov or look for your city council member by clicking here.
New driveway inquiries: Resident wanting to inquire on putting in a driveway can reach out to the Metropolitan Planning Commission or the Zoning Board by clicking here.
To contact your community Liaison Officer: You can call 318-673-6950.
Street light outage: If you have noticed any street lights that are out you can get the pole number listed on it and report it to SWEPCO by clicking here.