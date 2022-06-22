BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana State Police captain pushed back hard against a directive from superiors to block the release of the crash report of Ronald Greene, whose brutal beating by troopers in 2019 belied the explanation given to the family that he died in a car wreck, newly released emails show.
The emails back up recent testimony by Mark Richards, who has said he retired in “disgust” months after his superiors told him to block any release of the crash report. Richards told legislators on a panel set up to investigate Greene’s death that he believes his superiors wanted him to block the crash report from being accessed to prevent potentially embarrassing material from getting into the hands of the media.
“This request is not consistent with our normal business practices, and as I stated to Lt. [Nick] Manale below, the request is highly irregular,” Richards wrote in an email to David McClendon, the command inspector. “In talking to others who have worked in this section longer than I have, it hasn’t been done before.”
