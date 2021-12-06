SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state will close the Highway 1 bridge over Caddo Lake later this month, which is a year ahead of schedule.
The closure will take place Dec. 22. Warns signs are going up to give motorists a heads up of what's to come.
State highway officials say the expedited project is necessary for public safety. A recent inspection and structural review caused the load posting of the current bridge, which was built in 1940, to be lowered to 5 tons.
The construction deadline will be reduced by a year through the elimination of several traffic phasing sequences and required mobilization of equipment and materials.
The $18.2 million replacement project is currently in the utility relocation phase, which began on Oct. 1, and gives AEP SWEPCO 300 days to move its utilities that are within the project limits.
The new completion date is the summer 2023, depending on weather conditions.
Primary detour routes will be state Highway 538 and Highway 169 through the town of Mooringsport.