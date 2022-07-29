SHREVEPORT, La. -- A section of state highway 1 is closed at French Road after a train crashed into a salt water truck Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
Caddo deputies responded to the crash just after 3 p.m. on Friday. Sgt. Benevage said the big rig was traveling west when a KCS train heading south crashed into the big rig's cab and rupturing its tank.
SWEPCO, Caddo Fire District 8, North Caddo Medical and Life Air Rescue were all called to the scene. Life Air Rescue's helicopter broke down shortly after landing. The driver of the big rig was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the helicopter is removed from the roadway.