SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday afternoon in north Caddo Parish.
Just after 2 p.m., a pickup going north on Gilliam Scotts Slough Road pulled into the intersection at state Highway 2 and hit a westbound pickup. The driver of the westbound truck was not injured.
One of two occupants in the northbound truck died at the scene. The other was taken by North Caddo Ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health.
Highway 2 remains closed between Gilliam Scotts Slough and the Plain Dealing bridge while Caddo sheriff’s deputies investigated the crash.