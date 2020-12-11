MANSFIELD, La. – A new 10.5-mile highway that will provide direct access from the Port of Caddo-Bossier to Interstate 49 is on a fast track for approval.
The DeSoto Parish Police Jury and Port of Caddo-Bossier commission members at their separate meetings on Monday will consider approval of a cooperative endeavor agreement that also will include the Caddo Parish Commission and Northwest Louisiana Council of Governments. All are being asked to sign CEAs by month’s end and commit to their portion of the funding.
Currently, the new stretch is referred to as the I-69 Service Road. That’s because when or if Interstate 69 is constructed, this road will parallel the proposed route and continue to serve as a service road for the interstate.
“This is a bit unique because even though it’s part of an interstate it’s on a fast track,” DeSoto Police Jury Administrator Steve Brown said.
Talk about the joint project started a year ago. Environmental studies are expected to be completed at the beginning of 2021, with the design following before the year is over.
“Construction will begin late next year, and it will be complete by December of 2022,” Brown said.
Working in favor of the four entities that are pitching in money is the bulk of the funds for the $32-33 million roadway are already in hand. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has committed 50%, NLCOG is providing $10 million and the rest is a mixture of federal and local dollars.
Brown said DeSoto’s part is $2 million. By comparison, Brown said that’s the same amount of revenue the parish receives from one of the port’s tenants, Pratt Industries, which brings its waste to the DeSoto Parish landfill.
“One year’s revenue from them pays for the costs that are outlined,” Brown said.
A benefit to keeping costs down somewhat is the route will follow the existing path of Stonewall-Frierson Road from I-49 until it veers northeast and heads to the port.
About 7 miles of the service road are in DeSoto Parish; the remaining 3.5 miles in Caddo. That’s another benefit in that the DPPJ already owns the 80-foot right-of-way for about the first 2 miles of the route.
DPPJ also must agree, Brown said, to work with DOTD in right-of-way acquisition on the remaining route.
“One of the biggest benefits of having the road is the ability to have commercial and residential economic development along that corridor,” Brown said. It will be an “unlimited access road” so that means anything can be built off it.
“I don’t have to tell you how important economic development is right now,” said Brown, who referenced the closure of Dolet Hills Mining and impending closure of the Dolet Hills Power Plant as big blows to the parish’s economy.
“Those are some good jobs we’re losing so anything we can do to create a good atmosphere for good jobs is needed,” Brown said.