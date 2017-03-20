A Bossier Parish educator has died after a crash on Highway 80 Monday morning.
Frederick Ogunyemi, 68, of Shreveport died after the 2005 Nissan Altima he was driving veered off the highway, hit a crossover area in the median and flipped just before 9 a.m.
Ogunyemi was a social services facilitator with the Bossier Parish school system's student services department. He was on school business when the crash happened, said Sonja Bailes, the Bossier Parish schools spokeswoman.
"‘Dr. O,’ as he was affectionately called, had worked in the district for 20 years and will be missed in a tremendous way. He was the consummate professional, his work ethic unparalleled. He had an amazing personality and great attitude to match, going above and beyond what was ever asked of him, with never a complaint," Bossier school Superintendent Scott Smith said in a written statement.