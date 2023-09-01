Shelby County, Texas_ An east Texas hometown patriot was honored Friday.
Part of Highway 84 in Joaquin was dedicated in honor of Lt. Gen. O.R. "Cotton" Whiddon.
The Joaquin native served for two tours in Vietnam. He's one of only three lieutenant generals in U.S. military history who did not attend West Point.
"Folks like this can come out of towns like Joaquin and small town Texas and that's why it is so important for us to support our public schools because out of small towns can come great things," State. Rep. Travis Clardy said.
The portion dedicated to Cotton is near Sabine River and Crystal Lake.