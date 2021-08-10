FRIERSON, LA - Almost all businesses are struggling to find employees. KTBS 3 is On Your Side with a week-long focus called Hire ArkLaTex Now.
Community Projects Director Jan Elkins continues the series at CNC Oilfield Services in Frierson, Louisiana. It's just one of the businesses in the area looking to hire now.
This is a business that provides vacuum truck hauling, frac tanks, wash crews and more. They have good jobs that need to be filled, but right now they are looking for good employees.
Every day this week we will profile business leaders who want to Hire ArkLaTex Now and who will be part of our hour-long special. That airs Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.