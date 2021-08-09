SHREVEPORT, La. - With some people essentially being paid to stay home and not work during much of the pandemic, it's no surprise businesses are looking for people to hire.
KTBS 3 is On Your Side with a week-long focus called Hire ArkLaTex Now we're showcasing businesses that just might be the right fit for you.
Community Projects Director Jan Elkins is in the Texarkana area visiting with one of the businesses, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, that is looking for employees now.
Every day this week we will profile businesses leaders who want to Hire ArkLaTex now and who will be part of our hour-long special. That airs Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.