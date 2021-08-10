NATCHITOCHES, La. - If you are looking for a job, KTBS 3 is On Your Side with our initiative Hire ArkLaTex Now. We want to connect those who need a job with businesses that have open positions.
Community Projects Director Jan Elkins visited Northwestern State University in Natchitoches to find out about openings there.
Every day this week we will profile business leaders who want to Hire ArkLaTex Now and who will be part of our hour-long special. That airs Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 and at 8 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21.