New information is shedding light on two local teenagers who have been on the run for several days.
KTBS 3 News has learned that Caleb Kincaid, 13, and Maddison Brown, 14, and possibly other area youth have been using taxi cabs for transportation, often late at night.
Kincaid, of the 5700 block of Aragon Drive in west Shreveport, is believed to have left his home riding on a bicycle, which was located in Bossier City. The pair has been missing since the morning of Feb. 28.
According to police, Brown left a note for her mother just stating that she had done nothing wrong.
Police say there is reason to believe an unidentified adult, possibly hired, may have given them a ride.
Kincaid's family says the FBI Shreveport Field Office, Shreveport Police Department, Bossier City Police Department and the Bossier City Marshal's Office are actively supporting this investigation. Anyone who sees Kincaid or Brown is asked to contact law enforcement.
Also, the search is not focused solely on Dallas or the East Texas areas as previously reported. Authorities say the entire region is being checked.
The families issued a statement saying they wish to express their "heartfelt thanks to law enforcement, social media and to the amazing support group of this community and those beyond."
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kincaid or Brown is asked to call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 or Bossier City detectives at (318) 741-8650.