SHREVEPORT, La.-- You don't have to look far to find black history in Shreveport Little Union Baptist Church is the site of the third marker on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail. The Church played a major role in the advancement of rights for black people especially when it came to voter rights.
It is also the place where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke in 1962.
"We were the epicenter for civil rights activities during the 60's no other church would host civil rights meetings because of burnings, bombings, and especially after the 16th Street bombing in Birmingham," said Pastor C. E. McLain.
The marker was added in May of 2021.