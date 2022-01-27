SHREVEPORT, La.--A historic Allendale church is following through on a mission that started back in 2020.
Before the pandemic hit Little Union Baptist Church teamed up with 18 pastors across the city with the vision of starting a city community garden. Things were delayed but on Thursday the church turned over its first bit of soil to start digging holes to plant peach trees.
At first the church wanted to use the 15 plots of land close to the church to build affordable housing though that is not off the table for now the church is turning its attention to growing fruits and vegetables to feed those in need.
"One of the things we are most concerned about is because we get calls almost daily people asking can you help us with food? We have a kitchen of course but we want to be able to share food with the community," said pastor C.E. McLain.
The pastor says this is just a start. Plans are in the works for other pastors to start gardens in other neighborhoods, so the community garden is expected to grown and expand.