A Texarkana, Arkansas business owner has taken to social media to try to find out who defaced his downtown building.
The graffiti is believed to have been painted sometime between Saturday evening and Monday morning.
The owner, David Peavy, has been working to revitalize the 1894 City Market, formerly known as the Ritchie Grocery building.
The vandalism has upset the community.
Peavy wants to restore the structure with loft apartments, office space, and a restaurant.
Workers have now been spraying graffiti remover and power washing the brick wall where it shows "I love you so much" painted in cursive script.
The name "Smith" was also been spray painted on the sidewalk.
Peavy offered a $100 reward on social media to try and find the person responsible for defacing the building.
The downtown building is one of the most photographed structures in Texarkana.
"I don't want to discourage people from taking pictures, but when you paint something that we have to cleanup, that's different. It's harder to do," said Peavy.
Peavy says he's been working with the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department to identify the culprits.
If you know anything, contact authorities.
The 123-year old building was built during the President Grover Cleveland administration.