SHREVEPORT, La. -- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1923, will hold its Centennial Celebration with a Mass and reception at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 1558 Buena Vista Street.
The theme is, “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God.” The homilist will be the Most Rev. Francis Malone, bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport.
The roots of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church can be traced back to 1917 when the Rev. Eugene Phelan, head of the Congregation of the Holy Ghost, made a formal request to then Bishop Van de Ven to establish a Black parish in Shreveport.
The Sisters of the Convent, headed by Mother Superior Katherine Drexel, pledged $1,700 to buy property for the church and committed the Sisters to make a total donation of $10,000.
On Jan. 9, 1918, land on Allen Avenue, Buena Vista and Alston Street was purchased. The Rev. Joseph H. Cronenberger negotiated the purchase of the property. The first Masses were held in 1923 at Holy Trinity Hall and in a shotgun house next to a neighborhood store.
The Rev. J.A. Kirkbride was given permission to build a church hall in 1924. The building planned as a hall became the church and still is used today. In 1927, the Sisters of the Convent of the Blessed Sacrament came to staff the church.
Today, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament continues its mission to abide by the commandments and the will of God and proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ under the leadership of the Rev. Duane C. Trombetta, pastoral administrator and Rev. Deacon Charles Thomas.