If you enjoy the beauty of wildflowers this time of year, there's a triangle of towns in East Texas that will be celebrating those colorful little wonders of nature at the end of this month (April 28-30).
"We have daisies, Irish. Blue bonnets, Indian paint brushes," one resident says.
In Cass County, Texas, there's a little town called Linden. And its residents are counting down the days until the big event they've been a part of for seven decades now.
Pearlee Wells named some of the flowers you might see: "Spider lily, which is very interesting. Jack in the Pulpit, which is also called the picture plant."
She's been a part of the wildflower trails of Texas since its inception.
"We started this 47 years ago in 1970 in order to clean up the area for the beauty that people could be able to see," Wells said.
There's a certain area. A triangle they call it here in East Texas where you can find these wild flowers growing wild along the highways.
Wells says the towns taking part are Linden, Hughes Springs and Avenger. All three towns come together every year to make this happen.
"We have pulled our resources in this area to help with wildflowers along the right of ways of the roads," Wells said.
And it seems to be working pretty well for them. Each year thousands come out to see the painted roadsides in this part of East Texas.
You can take the trail and see at least 800 different species of wild flowers, which includes the primrose, a very showy flower.
And after a day or two of rolling down the highways in the triangle, enjoying the flowering colors, you can stop by these three towns and be a part of each wildflower celebration.
"We're going to have the street dance. We're bringing it back. They haven't had it in a couple of years. They're going to have Rodney Wattle about 9:30, after the rodeo. And we're going to have it from 9:30 to midnight," said Renee Murphy, a chairwoman of this year’s event.
And meteorologist Brian Fowler's favorite part - the food.
"We're going to have the steak cook-off on Saturday as well," Murphy said.
And they wrap up the wild flower trail on Sunday.
"Then Sunday morning at 7:30, we'll have our sunrise service which will actually close out wild flowers trails for this year," she said.
But the main star of the triangle is the trail of wildflowers.
Renee’s favorite wildflowers? "My favorite flower is the blue bonnet and the Indian paint brush. And the black-eyed Susans are my favorites. Those are my three favorites actually. I love those."
