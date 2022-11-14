SHREVEPORT, La. - Ready or not the holidays are here.
A whole bunch of special and very festive people, including Santa Claus himself, got together Monday to talk about Holidays on the Red.
Representatives from many of the local communities' signature holiday events were on hand to talk about the newest, the latest, the greatest holiday fun for the whole family. So get ready for the Rockets over the Red, Sno-Port, Christmas in Roseland, Believe! Lights the Night and the Holiday Trail of Lights.
"Celebrate the Christmas season here and visit our neighboring cities and towns and communities. Whatever you do take the children and just have fun with it because that's exactly what Christmas is all about," said Santa Claus.
"This is a magic wand that Santa gives each and every child that comes to the aquarium and it makes magic in the aquarium," said Destiny Garcia, Shreveport Aquarium program director.
"We have grown, we have expanded the trail. In addition to the eight cities that have represented us for many years, we have added Ruston and Logansport to the Holiday Trail of Lights," said Serena Gray, Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau president.
Here's links to the websites for many of the different events going on around the area: