Your journey begins here!
- For flight delay information across the country, click here to connect with the FAA.
- To view State & Federal Highway closures in Louisiana call 511 or (800) 469-4828.
- Dial *LSP on your cell phone to report roadway emergencies or click here for online info from the Louisiana State Police.
- Connect with TxDOT in Texas by calling (800) 452-9292 or click here to reach them online.
- In Arkansas, IDriveArkansas.com is your best source for road conditions. Reach them by phone by calling (800) 245-1672.
- Oklahoma travelers can call (844) 465-4997 or click here for road conditions from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The holidays make for one of the busiest travel seasons in the U.S. as Americans trek to destinations all over the country to be home for the holidays or set off on end-of-the-year adventures, all while combating high airfares, crowds and a dash of general seasonal stress in the process.
But traveling during the holidays doesn’t have to turn you into the Grinch. With a little planning and the right attitude, you can survive any crowded airport or travel delay the season brings your way. And we have you covered with our holiday season travel survival guide.
Chock full of tips, tricks and holiday travel cheer, our guide dishes out budget travel advice, booking tips, advice on how to travel with Christmas gifts, and how to avoid holiday season travel mistakes.
The following tips are courtesy of cheapflights.com:
Here's what AAA.com recommends if you're hitting the road
Are you and your family planning to drive to a holiday get-together this year? Whether you’re heading to Grandma’s cottage or a favorite vacation spot to celebrate holidays with family or friends, AAA has simple tips to help make your drive a smooth one, so you can arrive at your destination safely and without incident.
- Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. If maintenance is not up to date, have your car and tires inspected before you take a long drive.
- Map your route in advance and be prepared for busy roads during the most popular times of the year. If possible, consider leaving earlier or later to avoid heavy traffic.
- Keep anything of value in the trunk or covered storage area.
- If you’re traveling with children, remind them not to talk to strangers. Go with them on bathroom breaks and give them whistles to be used only if the family gets separated.
- Have roadside assistance contact information on hand, in case an incident occurs on the road.
- In case of an emergency, keep a cell phone and charger with you at all times. AAA and many other companies offer smartphone applications that enable motorists to request help without making a phone call.
With a little prep, you can leave the road-trip stress at home and enjoy your holiday with family and friends.
If you're hitting the highway this holiday season, don't forget, you can find the cheapest gas prices in your area with the help of our KTBS 3 mobile app. It's a free download. Once you get it, just click on the gas prices tile to find the lowest prices and report a price in the area.
Stay Connected
Be sure and stay connected with the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team. Meteorologists Joe Haynes, Brian Fowler and Neil Shaw are on standby when you need them. We're there to bring you the very latest, breaking weather news when it happens. You'll want to download the MEGA 3 Storm Team app now. Just search KTBS in the Apple store or if you're an Android user, go to Google Play. KTBS 3 News and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team 3 are On Your Side.