SHREVEPORT, La. - A carnival was held at Holy Angels Community school in Shreveport on Thursday.
The event featured an array of games and rides. The Director of Community School Services at Holy Angels, Kelly Rouse said the event was for Autism Awareness month.
"We really wanted to create an event perfectly tailored for our friends on the Autism Spectrum. This is our first carnival at community school," Rouse said. "We’re planning on doing it every year, we’ll continue to do more events that are open to the community."
Rouse added that a community run will be held on April 22nd.