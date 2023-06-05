SHREVEPORT, La. -- A new ice cream shop is doing more than putting smiles on customers' faces, it’s giving its workers a sense of purpose.
“If it wasn't for Holy Angels, I wouldn't have a job,” said Isabel Jowers, who works at Howdy.
Jowers has been working at the Holy Angels Gift Shop for a while. In March, the ice cream shop called Howdy opened. Since then, she’s gotten to work there -- scooping up plenty of smiles.
“I really like working with ice cream and I like to work with people and so people make me happy and I like to make them happy too,” said Jowers.
The idea to open Howdy started after a Holy Angels board member visited Dallas and found a Howdy location there. Howdy is a franchise that started in Dallas with the goal of giving people with special needs a sense of purpose. So, Holy Angels said they knew they had to bring it to Shreveport.
“Their mission aligns perfectly with the Holy Angels, which is finding meaningful jobs for our residents in the community, giving them purpose, allowing them to make friends,” said Corrie Parker with Holy Angels. “Such an amazing opportunity not only is Howdy’s fun and bright and full of energy, but it gives them such a fulfillment”.
Not only do residents get to scoop the ice cream, they also get to make it.
“It's a new thing, and I enjoy it,” said Darla Mattson who makes the ice cream.
“It gives us the residents opportunities to learn how to do new things, like I never knew how to do ice cream. So now it is like easy peasy lemon squeezy,” said Jowers.
Even though it’s only been a couple months, Darla, who works in the kitchen, already has a favorite flavor to make.
“Right now it’s the vanilla and the cold brew cookie ice cream,” said Mattson.
You can buy the ice cream by the scoop or by the pint, but either way you’re helping a good cause and getting a yummy treat.