SHREVEPORT, La – The vacant downtown Greyhound bus station property is under new ownership.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church has announced its purchase of the bus station located on Fannin Street across from the church’s parking lot.
The church will work with the Diocese of Shreveport and newly assembled committees to study potential uses for the property, the Rev. Duane C. Tombetta said in a letter to church members.
Tombetta said they will keep in mind the “building’s unique mid-century architecture and its historic significance to our city.”
The old bus station building, constructed in 1947, contains 12,600 square feet of space. It once housed the bus terminal, ticket office, restaurant, freight operation and administrative offices. It was vacated in November 2017 when Greyhound relocated to the Sportran Intermodal Terminal on Murphy Street.
“The new real estate acquisition represents an outstanding strategic opportunity for our downtown parish. Within the densely developed downtown Shreveport, opportunities for contiguous property expansion are not common. Our first goal was to make the acquisition while it remained a possibility,” Trombetta said.
Shreveport Downtown Development Authority said the property has been on the market for several years and a lot of folks have looked at it, with plans ranging from a performance space to a restaurant/bar.