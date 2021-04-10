Shreveport, La- The Shreveport Fire Department responded to 235 W. 86th street this evening at 8:55 p.m. for a house fire.
SFD Fire crews from Fire Station # 9 were one of the first units to arrive on scene at 8:59 p.m. and found a one-story wood frame home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and side of the residence.
Fire fighters were able to enter through the front door of the residence to extinguish the fire. The home sustain moderate damage. All utilities were in service but the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
The incident required the use of 8 SFD units – approximately 19 firefighters. The situation was placed under control at 9:12 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time by Shreveport Fire Investigators. No injuries reported.