Shreveport, La- Shreveport Firefighters were called to 331 McCormick St. in the Highland Community this evening for a 1-story house on fire.
Firefighters from Fire Station No. 7 arrived on scene at 6:35 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from the front and side of the home.
The situation was placed under control at 6:56 p.m.
It took 9 – fire units and 24 – firefighters to bring the fire under control.
One person was inside at the time and was taken to a burn unit.
There are no updates on his condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Shreveport Fire Department.
The home suffered extensive damage due to the fire.