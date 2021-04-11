Shreveport, La- Shreveport Firefighters were called to 331 McCormick St. in the Highland Community this evening for a 1-story house on fire.

Firefighters from Fire Station No. 7 arrived on scene at 6:35 p.m. and found heavy fire showing from the front and side of the home.

The situation was placed under control at 6:56 p.m.

It took 9 – fire units and 24 – firefighters to bring the fire under control.

One person was inside at the time and was taken to a burn unit.

There are no updates on his condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Shreveport Fire Department. 

The home suffered extensive damage due to the fire.

 

 

