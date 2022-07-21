SHREVEPORT, La. - A team from the Home Depot Foundation worked at Woody's Home for Veterans Thursday to revamp two homes.
The Home Depot workers performed critical repairs to the homes, including replacing the insulation, siding and much more. They also plan to return next week to put the finishing touches on the home, including painting the exterior of the buildings and landscaping the property with new flower beds and mulch.
Since it opened in 2003, Woody’s Home for Veterans has served more than 20 veterans experiencing homelessness.
The nonprofit was founded to provide stable transitional or long-term housing for veterans. Residents live on site for anywhere from several months to years and are offered opportunities to interact with fellow servicemembers while receiving supportive care.