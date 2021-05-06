SHREVEPORT, La - A devastating fire destroyed a home in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 8400 block of Clarice Street Thursday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. for a reported house fire. Fire Crews from Station #9 arrived on scene at 4:49 p.m.
They reported a single story wood frame home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front, side and rear of the home. The homeowner safely escaped without injury prior to the fire departments arrival.
Fire fighters searched the home to make sure no other occupants were inside. There was no injuries to any citizens or fire fighters. The fire was-placed under control at 5:04 p.m.
The incident required the use of 19 personnel with 3 fire engines, 1 ladder truck, 1 heavy rescue truck, 1 battalion chief and 1 medic unit. The American Red Cross is actively assisting the displaced occupant.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.