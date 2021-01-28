SHREVEPORT, La. - A man who police say was shot while attempting a home invasion early Thursday morning is in custody.
SPD arrested 18-year-old Morgan Matthews behind the house. A second man, 21-year-old Benjamin Elmajian, also was initially arrested.
However, Cpl. Glen Heckard in a news release Thursday afternoon said the charge against Elmajian has been dismissed "due to a lack of evidence at this time." Matthews remains in jail on charges of home invasion and escape.
The incident happened in the 3800 block of Fairfield Avenue. Officers were called to the scene by the homeowner who detained a man, later identified as Matthews, who is accused of breaking into the home through a rear window.
The homeowner told police he fired a shot at Matthews. The gunshot grazed Matthews on the right hip.
The injury was determined to be minor so he did not require medical treatment.
Matthews initially told officers Elmajian was with him. Officers located Elmajian at his home and took him into custody.
The homeowner gave investigators access to his video surveillance, which Heckard said confirmed Matthews was breaking into the house when he was shot.