A man wanted in an early morning home invasion has surrendered to Shreveport police.
Allen Martin 27, of Shreveport, is accused of helping another man try to rob 43-year-old Terry Stewart at Stewart's home in the 2400 block of Queens Highway just before 2 a.m. Thursday. The other suspected robber, whose identity hasn't been released, was fatally shot. Stewart was shot in the leg.
Martin ran away after the shooting but turned himself in to police Thursday evening.
Martin is charged with attempted second degree murder. His bond was set at $250,000.