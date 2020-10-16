COW ISLAND, La. — Several holes are left across a yard in Cow Island. According to the owner, Hurricane Delta pulled cemented beams holding the awning out of the ground and onto the roof.
"I think the ground was just so saturated in this area" Thersea Fevrejean said, "They came out and flung onto our roof and that's how we have holes on our roof from the impact of it."
"I was very blessed he was ok. He sleeps right here, had it busted the wall in, the ceiling in, and landed on him, I still have him" Fevrejean said.
She and her daughter spent all day Friday hanging plastic over the exposed insulation and wooden beams, in hopes of preventing more damage while they wait for a contractor, which may take a while.
"The workers are backed up because there is so much work... We already got hit in this area we laura" Fevrejean said.
The home owner says she wishes the damage would already be fixed but she knows there are people with more serious damage, and is thankful she still has her home.