SHREVEPORT, La. -- With coronavirus being front page news, it's easy to forget that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
About 140,00 people get colorectal cancer every year and 50,000 die of it. Early detection by way of a colonoscopy is the best defense.
"Having a colorectal examination with a trained specialist is critical," said Dr. James Hobley, a gastroenterologist with GIS Specialist who’s been performing colonoscopies in Shreveport since 2006.
Home test kits are available for early warning signs of colorectal disease. But are they reliable?
"The stool tests that are out there, it's really important to note they should be prescribed, by someone like a gastrointestinal specialist," said Hobley.
But an at home test may not be enough.
"Most of the time they're actually finding things that are far advanced than just a polyp," Hobley warned.
And a polyp is a pre-cancerous growth.
"So patients really need to know their options and seeing a gastroenterologist will help get the right test for them," added Hobley.
He also said for those who are adverse to the pre-operative treatment, there are now other alternatives.
"There are many options for a person to prepare for colonoscopy, there are some who feel they can't go fasting without food for the entire day, we have options for that,” Hobley said.
What's most important is to get a screening before experiencing symptoms.
"When you start seeing symptoms like blood in the stool, weight loss, abdominal pain, changes in your bowel habits, typically those are signs that something more than a polyp is going on,” Hobley said.
The CDC recommends adults be screening beginning at the age of 50.